No Ambitions To Become PM, Will Work for Opposition Unity: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

"My work is to work for everyone," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tells reporters.
Two days after breaking off his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, told reporters on Friday, 12 August, that prime ministerial ambitions are not on his mind right now and that he will try to unite Opposition parties and all of them should work together.
This is not the first time since taking oath as Bihar chief minister that he has told reporters that he is "not a contender for anything" when asked if he wants to be the PM candidate.
Additionally, he said that it would be great if all Opposition parties work together and his job is to try to ensure that.
On Opposition unity, he said, "We are getting calls from many people. Something is in the works. It will happen soon."
After 55 MLAs of the new Grand Alliance moved a no-confidence motion against the Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, CM Nitish Kumar expects Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh from the BJP to quit on his own.
The Grand Alliance is of the view that Singh continuing as the Legislative Council Chairman would send a wrong message, since a new non-BJP government is in power now, sources said.
Senior JD(U) member Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote.”
"As per rules, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the Assembly passed by a majority," added Choudhary.
The newly sworn-in Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar will face a floor test to prove its majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on 24 August.
