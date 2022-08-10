‘Nitish Wanted To Become Vice-President’: Bihar BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi

Ahead of Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in, former Bihar deputy chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that the chief minister wanted to become the Vice-President of India.
(Photo: PTI)
Ahead of Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in, former Bihar deputy chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that the chief minister wanted to become the Vice-President of India.
"Nitish wanted to become Vice-President of India. Many JD(U) senior leaders sounded BJP Ministers if it is possible [sic]," he tweeted.
Speaking at a press conference, he said that Nitish Kumar has a “habit of ditching allies.” He further claimed that Kumar would be disloyal to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and would “try to break that party, taking advantage of Lalu Prasad's ill-health.”
Speaking about Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav’s oath-taking ceremony, Sushil Modi said:
Sushil Kumar Modi also said that the JD(U) accused his party of betraying allies, citing examples of the Shiv Sena and the recent political upheaval in Maharashtra, and added, "Shiv Sena came apart. And we were not its allies then."
He further claimed that Tejashwi Yadav “will try to act as the de facto CM,” given that his party has more seats in the Bihar Assembly.
Even though Nitish Kumar said that he had no aspirations to occupy the Prime Minister's post, he had quipped, “They should remember 2014 is past. They need to worry ('chinta karni chahiye') about 2024.”
The Bihar Chief Minister also asserted that the new government would function properly and fulfil all the promises made to the people of Bihar.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)