Nitish Kumar-Led Govt To Prove Majority in Bihar Assembly on 24 August

The newly sworn-in Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar will face a floor test to prove its majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on 24 August, news agency ANI reported.

A day after breaking the alliance with the NDA in the state, Nitish Kumar took oath on Wednesday, 10 August, as the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan government.

IANS reported that in a meeting with newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar passed a proposal to call for a special Assembly session on 24 August, and a session of the Legislative Council on 25 August.

Furthermore, Governor Phagu Chauhan has been intimated of Kumar's proposal, and a decision on his approval is awaited. While the governor calls for the session, he is to act as per the government's recommendation.