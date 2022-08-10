‘Hope Nitish Kumar Stands Firm in Alliance With RJD: Prashant Kishor on Bihar
Kishor said, "I hope Nitish Kumar fulfils the aspirations of the people of Bihar."
Speaking on the political developments in Bihar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said on Wednesday, 10 August, that political instability has been going on in the state for the last 10 years and he hopes that Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar stands firm on the new alliance he has built with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
"Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfils the aspirations of the people of Bihar," Kishor added.
Kishor further said, "I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the 6th attempt to form government in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled."
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is out on streets in Patna, protesting against Nitish Kumar, who is set to take oath as chief minister of for the eighth time on Wednesday, 10 August.
This comes a day after he called off the JD(U)-BJP coalition and announced a 'Mahagathbandan' of seven parties.
The ceremony will take place at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan.
This will mark the (JD-U) chief's eighth stint as CM. The Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav will also take oath as the Deputy CM of the state.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.