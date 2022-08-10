‘Hope Nitish Kumar Stands Firm in Alliance With RJD: Prashant Kishor on Bihar

Speaking on the political developments in Bihar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said on Wednesday, 10 August, that political instability has been going on in the state for the last 10 years and he hopes that Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar stands firm on the new alliance he has built with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfils the aspirations of the people of Bihar," Kishor added.

Kishor further said, "I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the 6th attempt to form government in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled."