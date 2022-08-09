‘BJP Wants To Break Us’: CM Nitish Kumar Told JD(U) MLAs Before Snapping Ties

With political turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) severed its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a key meeting of all JD(U) MPs and MLAs on Tuesday, 9 August, sources told The Quint.

Kumar told the MPs and MLAs that he no longer wants to have ties with a party that tries to split its alliance partner.

JD(U) leaders present in the meeting told Kumar that he has all the freedom needed to make a decision and that they will back him regardless.

Earlier, Nalanda MP Kaushalendra had claimed that the BJP had offered Rs 6 crore each to JD(U) MLAs tempting them to break away from the party.