Key Meet of JD(U) MPs, MLAs Today Amid Tensions Between Nitish Kumar and BJP
Speculations are rife that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may decide to snap ties with its coalition partner, the BJP.
Amid cracks in the coalition between the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a key meeting has been called by the Bihar chief minister of all the JD(U) MPs and MLAs on Tuesday, 9 August.
This comes after Kumar snubbed a string of key events, including the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as president, and most recently, a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
On Monday, however, Kumar had held a brief meeting with Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad of the BJP.
Meanwhile, the Opposition in Bihar has been sending out feelers to the Bihar CM, with some openly saying that they are ready to forge a coalition with the JD(U) if Kumar breaks ties with the BJP.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice president Shivanand Tiwary said on Monday that the party was ready to "embrace" CM Kumar. His statement came close on the heels of former Union minister RCP Singh's resignation from the JD(U), hinting at a split between the two parties.
RJD MPs and MLAs were also asked to gather in Patna on Tuesday to deliberate upon matters.
Going a step further, the Congress convened a meeting of its legislature party in Bihar on Monday and said that it would "welcome" Kumar into the Opposition camp if he chose to snap ties with the BJP.
