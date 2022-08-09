Key Meet of JD(U) MPs, MLAs Today Amid Tensions Between Nitish Kumar and BJP

Amid cracks in the coalition between the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a key meeting has been called by the Bihar chief minister of all the JD(U) MPs and MLAs on Tuesday, 9 August.

This comes after Kumar snubbed a string of key events, including the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as president, and most recently, a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

On Monday, however, Kumar had held a brief meeting with Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad of the BJP.