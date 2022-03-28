Karnataka Police is Quietly Probing Popular Front of India: Is a Ban Imminent?

While Harsha Jingade was hacked to death on 20 February, the state's intelligence wing has narrowed down on a meeting which the three of the accused held with PFI leaders in the first week of February. "We suspect they hatched the plan to commit the murder during this meeting," the Shivamogga police officer said. It is not know whether meeting was coincidental.

The police have been tracking financial transactions of the accused to get more leads on the 'supari' (contract) killing. Did the police not consider an altercation that Harsha Jingade had with the accused, on the premises of a sessions court in Shivamogga, before narrowing down on a PFI link? "The rivalry was clearly on religious grounds. Harsha was marked because he was an active Bajrang Dal member who had even gathered support for 'saffron shawl' protests," the Shivamogga police officer said.

However, more than Harsha murder case, it is hijab row that seems to have attracted the police's attention to PFI.

PFI's state spokesperson, Mohammed Shakif rubbished the claims stating, "Our cadre is disciplined. In our history, you cannot find even a single case violence or even stone pelting."