Latest News: India Reports 9k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths

Congress leader A John Kumar resigns as the MLA of Kamaraj Nagar constituency in Puducherry, citing 'dissatisfaction with the Congress government.'
India reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,25,710, as death toll rises to 1,55,813. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,36,872, while total discharges are at 1,06,33,025.
Five killed and at least five injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai-to-Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night. The injured were taken to a hospital.
According to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality in the 'very poor' category, with overall air quality index standing at 323.
All degree colleges, state and private universities, and other educational institutions of higher learning reopened in Uttar Pradesh on Monday while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
Published: 16 Feb 2021,08:21 AM IST