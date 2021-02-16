Latest News: India Reports 9k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths

Puducherry: Congress MLA A John Kumar Resigns Due to Dissatisfaction With Party

Congress leader A John Kumar resigns as the MLA of Kamaraj Nagar constituency in Puducherry, citing 'dissatisfaction with the Congress government.'

(Source: ANI)

India Reports 9k Fresh COVID Cases

India reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,25,710, as death toll rises to 1,55,813. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,36,872, while total discharges are at 1,06,33,025.

Five Killed & Others Injured in a Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Five killed and at least five injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai-to-Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night. The injured were taken to a hospital.

(Source: ANI)

Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor', with Overall AQI 323

According to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality in the 'very poor' category, with overall air quality index standing at 323.

(Source: ANI)

Higher Education Institutions Reopen in UP with COVID-19 Guidelines in Place

All degree colleges, state and private universities, and other educational institutions of higher learning reopened in Uttar Pradesh on Monday while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

(Source: ANI)

