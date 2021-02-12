Money Laundering: ED Files Charge Sheet Against PFI, CFI Members

The official said that Atikur Rahman, National Treasurer of CFI, Masud Ahmed, Delhi General Secretary of CFI, Sidhique Kappan, a journalist associated with PFI and Mohammad Alam, a CFI/PFI member, were arrested by the UP Police at Mathura while they were on their way to Hathras to disturb communal harmony, incite violence and spread terror.

He said that as the agency was already probing several other cases against PFI, it once again registered a fresh case on the basis of the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR.

The official said that the money laundering probe revealed that the visit of these PFI/CFI members was on the instructions of Rauf Sherif and funds for the same were also provided by him.