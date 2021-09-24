Eviction Was Urgent, Hadn't Expected Resistance: Assam CM as 2 Die in Govt Drive

Over 800 families have been evicted from the Darrang area in Assam since 20 September.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@himantabiswa)
A day after two people were reported dead and several injured after violent clashes during Assam government's eviction drive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, 24 September, said that the drive was 'urgent' and that 11 policemen had been injured in the violence.
"This (eviction drive) was urgent. It was not done overnight, discussions were on for 4 months. Congress delegation had met me and agreed on land allotment to landless... 27,000 acres of land has to be productively used... There was a temple, which was also encroached upon," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Eviction drive was initiated with an agreed principle... that landless will be provided 2 acres each as per land policy, representatives agreed. We expected no resistance but about 10,000 people gheraoed Assam Police, used violence, then police retaliated," he added.
At least two people have been reported dead and many other injured during the Assam government's eviction drive in the state's Darrang district on Thursday.
In one of the videos of the incident being shared on social media, police officers can be seen brutally thrashing a local with wooden sticks.
Another man carrying a video camera is seen pouncing on the unconscious local and beating him. The government cameraperson had subsequently been identified and arrested.
His elderly parents, wife, and children expressed their grief over his death at a relief camp inhabited by about 800 families that were evicted on Monday.
"They have killed my son," his father told NDTV, saying, "Are we Bangladeshis? Then send us away!"
An inquiry has been ordered into the local man's death.
"Our 11 police personnel have been injured. We will carry out inquiry on how cameraman came into the scene, and why he tried to overpower that particular person... We have ordered a judicial probe," Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
Published: undefined