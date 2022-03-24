NIA Takes Over Murder Case of Bajrang Dal Activist Harsha From Karnataka Police
Shivamogga based Jingade was stabbed to death by assailants on 20 February, this year.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Jingade from the Karnataka police on Thursday, 24 March.
Shivamogga based Jingade was stabbed to death by assailants on 20 February, this year. His murder had sparked widespread protests in the state, with several Hindu groups accusing "Muslim goons" for the murder.
NIA has reportedly filed a formal complaint in the case in a Delhi court on Wednesday, 23 March. The agency is soon expected to seek custody of the suspects to begin its investigation in Shivamogga.
Background
In early March, the Karnataka Police had invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the 10 people arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Harsha.
A senior state police official said, “There is suspicion of a larger conspiracy behind the murder,” The Indian Express reported.
Provisions of the UAPA are generally invoked in cases where there is suspicion of a conspiracy to target national integrity.
Harsha was stabbed to death by a group of men with whom he allegedly had a feud since 2016. Out of the 10 people arrested, 30-year-old Mohammed Kashif, was in prison with Harsha in 2017. Other accused also have criminal cases against them.
