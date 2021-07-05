Image Showing IUML Cadre Viral As 'Muslim Army Built by PFI'

Social media is rife with an image of men standing in a uniform with a claim that they are members of an army of Muslims built by the Popular Front of India.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Social media is rife with an image of men standing in a uniform with a claim that they are members of an army of Muslims built by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala.
The Quint, however, found that the said image shows the cadre of the youth wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
CLAIM
The claim along with which the said image is being shared reads: "भारत के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए केरल में PFI द्वारा निर्मित मुस्लिम सेना" [Translation: An army of Muslims built by PFI in Kerala to fight against India]
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo and found a similar image on the Facebook page of the youth wing of Indian Union Muslim League.
We compared the viral image with the one uploaded by IUML on Facebook and found that the uniform in both the images is same.
The IUML is a political outfit recognised by the Election Commission of India.
Next, we reached out to PK Feroze, the General Secretary of Muslim League in Kerala who told us that the image is indeed of the IUML cadre.
We also found a report by The Quint, which carried an image of the cadre of Popular Front of India (PFI) in uniform, which is visibly different from that seen in the viral image.
We then reached out to PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed, who told us that the people seen in the viral photo are not affiliated with the popular front in any capacity and the organisation does not have any "Muslim army" to participate in wars.
Clearly, an unrelated image of the youth wing of a political outfit in Kerala is being shared with a false claim that it shows a Muslim army built by the Popular Front of India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined