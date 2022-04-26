Karnataka Airport Naming Fiasco: Yediyurappa Still Spells Trouble for BJP?

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka has a dilemma. To make do with senior leader BS Yediyurappa or do away with him?

Recently Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a “cabinet decision” to name the upcoming Shivamogga airport after BS Yediyurappa. Two days after the CM’s press briefing, Yediyurappa scored a political brownie point when he announced on Twitter that he would want the government to reconsider the matter.

In a letter addressed to CM Bommai, he wrote, “I would appeal to you to reconsider your decision, discuss in appropriate forums, and name the new airport on great people who have contributed to the development of the state, country and history.” The letter, written in Kannada, was also tweeted out.