Amid Tears, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Announces Resignation

Yediyurappa on Sunday, 25 July, had said that the final decision will be made public on Monday morning, following a programme to mark two years of his government, saying that he will 'take an appropriate decision on the same'.

Hours later, on Sunday evening, however, he was quoted by media reports as saying, “Nothing has come till now.”

Yediyurappa said that he believed in the leadership of BJP Chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Modi.

He also thanked the people for supporting him through the challenges he faced.

Commenting on the possibility of appointing a Dalit CM, he stated that he was not the one who appointed his successor. “It is the high command.”