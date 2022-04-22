Karnataka: Former CM BS Yediyurappa to Have an Airport Named After Him

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with former Chief Minister Yediyurappa.
(Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)
The under construction Shivamogga airport in Sogane, will be named after former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa. On 20 April, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made an announcement to this effect.
Speaking to the media after inspecting the construction site, CM Bommai said, "The construction of the airport will be completed this year and will be accessible to the public starting December 2022.
The chief minister also said that the required proposal, to name the airport after Yediyurappa, will be sent to the civil aviation ministry. "The project has been taken up under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) programme. The project will have facilities on par with international airports and will also have night landing facilities for large aircrafts," added CM Bommai.
CM Bommai recalled that the plan for constructing the airport in Shivamogga was first proposed by Yediyurappa in 2006. He also said that his predecessor was keen on setting up a greenfield airport in Shivamogga.
The airport at Sogane is also expected to give a boost to tourism, education, and industries in Shivamogga district. It is also expected to ensure the completion of Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway link and other infrastructure projects in the region.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)