BJP Pacifies Dissidents, To Plan BS Yediyurappa's All-Karnataka Tour

The Karnataka BJP had come out of a long-drawn internal power tussle only in July this year. Partially satisfying the BJP leaders, who were at loggerheads with Yediyurappa, the BJP high command replaced the latter with Basavaraj Bommai as chief minister. Since then, the party has been witnessing minor tussles, with some BJP leaders expressing dissatisfaction with the portfolios they have been assigned in Bommai's cabinet.

Soon after the Bommai cabinet was sworn in, allegations emerged from within the party rungs that representatives of several districts of the state were left out. According to dissidents, 13 districts of the state, including Mysore, were not represented in the cabinet.

Some party leaders, including Hiriyur Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Poornima and former Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, had openly expressed their anger at being excluded from the cabinet.

Against this backdrop, Yediyurappa's decision to hold an all-Karnataka tour triggered apprehension among the BJP's central leadership. "The decision to go on the tour was first thought of as Yediyurappa's way of coming back to active politics with a bang. This was not expected as the party wanted him to work with the newly formed government under CM Bommai," a BJP national leader said.

Yediyurappa, however, wanted to pave the way for his son, BY Vijayendra.