What Does Yediyurappa's Exit Signify for BJP's Presence in Karnataka?

The big story podcast on Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's resignation. Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
Ending the month-long speculation of a change of guard in Karnataka, after a two-year stint as chief minister, BS Yediyurappa resigned from his post on 26 July.
In an event organised to celebrate the two years of his governance, Yediyurappa delivered an emotional speech and said that every moment in his political career has been an "agnipariksha."
This will be the fourth time that he has held office without being able to finish a term as CM. He was the CM for eight days in 2007, for three-and-a-half years from 2008-2011, and just three days in 2018.
Since his term began in 2019, the state has witnessed the disastrous floods which hit the Belagavi district, and the COVID pandemic, but there have also been complaints from BJP party leaders about his governance style.
Signs of his possible exit from office first appeared when he took a chartered flight to New Delhi on 16 July to meet PM Narendra Modi and other top party leadership where he reportedly offered to resign from his post citing health reasons.
But upon his return to Bengaluru, on 18 July, he refused to confirm any claims and stated that he will wait for a decision from the party high command.
But even as news of his resignation comes, there are several questions which remain unanswered.
To discuss all this, for today’s episode, we spoke to senior journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju and Nikhila Henry, South Bureau Chief for The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined