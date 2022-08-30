Over 50 Jammu and Kashmir Congress Leaders Quit in Support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

"We have submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in support of Azad," Balwan Singh said.

Azad, 73, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed” and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” its entire consultative mechanism.

He will soon launch a national-level party from Jammu and Kashmir.