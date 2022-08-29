Ghulam Nabi Azad's Walk Out From Congress: How Did They Get Here

There was a certain inevitability to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s decision to quit the Congress party. Though there has been a steady depletion in the ranks, he is perhaps the senior most leader to have quit the party in recent years.

The chasm between Azad and the Congress leadership has been widening ever since he, along with 23 other senior leaders of the party, wrote to the Congress president in September 2020 voicing their concern and calling for correctives to be applied.

The last straw appears to have been over the revamp in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), especially the manner in which the new PCC chief was appointed.