'Don't Talk to Me': What Exactly Happened Between Sonia and Smriti in Parliament
Amid multiple versions that have surfaced since the alleged showdown, here's what leaders present there have said.
Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) repeated demands that Sonia Gandhi apologise over Adhir Ranjan's "Rashtrapatni" remark at the Monsoon Session on Thursday, 28 July, the Congress interim chief reportedly rebuffed Smriti Irani by saying, "Don't talk to me."
Gandhi was seen saying something to Irani, who was then heard asking, “How can you talk to me like this and that, she (Sonia Gandhi) is intimidating us,” The Indian Express reported quoting Congress sources.
Amid multiple versions that have surfaced since the alleged showdown that snowballed into a controversy, here's what leaders accross the political spectrum have said:
'Gandhi's Tone Started it All': BJP's Rama Devi
BJP MP Rama Devi, whom Sonia Gandhi reportedly approached when she walked across the house after the ruckus to ask what her fault was, blamed her for what happened.
She said Sonia Gandhi spoke to Smriti Irani angrily, wagging her finger.
"Sonia Gandhi's angry tone started it all," she said.
"Sonia ji came to me. Sonia ji told Smriti ji – I am not speaking to you. You don't speak to me. Smriti ji said, 'Why? Why shouldn't we speak? You have come to speak to Rama ji?' Sonia ji said - I have come to speak to her," Rama Devi said.
'Nobody Really Knows What Happened': NCP's Supriya Sule
Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, who led Sonia Gandhi post the hostile exchange, said she wasn't there when the whole thing happened.
"Smriti Irani said Sonia Gandhi threatened her? To be honest, I went much later, I was not there when this whole thing happened," Sule told reporters.
"When I went, Sonia ji was not talking to anyone. A lot of MPs were there. Lot of commotion. Emotions were running high," she said.
She added because "there was too much commotion" nobody knows what transpired.
"Sonia ji mentioned to me that she went to speak to Rama Devi and she had a chat and then there was too much commotion. So nobody really knows what happened," she added.
'Gandhi Heckled Pack-Wolf Style': TMC's Mahua Moitra
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, said that when she was in the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi, was "encircled and heckled pack-wolf style."
"A 75-year-old lady, senior leader, encircled and heckled pack-wolf style, when all she did was walk over and speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson," she tweeted.
She also said that she was "disgusted to read BJP lies and false version" in the press.
'Sonia Gandhi Displaying Greater Aggression': Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Congress chief of "greater and greater agression" and added that BJP Lok Sabha MPs felt threatened when Sonia Gandhi approached Rama Devi.
"One of our members approached there and she (Sonia Gandhi) said you don't talk to me, putting the member down in the House," Ms Sitharaman told news agency ANI.
"So instead of remorse, from the highest leader of the Congress party, we find greater and greater aggression," she added.
'Gandhi Spoke in a Very Dignified Way': Congress
Interacting with the media on the Parliament premises, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that objectionable slogans were raised against Sonia Gandhi.
When the atmosphere became heated, Gaurav Gogoi and Vishnu Prakash shielded Gandhi, The Indian Express reported.
"The BJP thought Sonia Gandhi would get scared and leave, but being the fearless leader she is, she went up to those women MPs and wanted to speak to them in a very dignified way."
"Women and male MPs and ministers surrounded her and created an atmosphere where she could have been shoved and could have been hurt," Gogoi said.
In a tweet, he said, "The brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation by the BJP was traumatic and sickening."
Another Congress leader, Geeta Kora, who was among those who led Sonia Gandhi away, said the behaviour Gandhi was subjected to was "not acceptable."
She added, the incident that happened in the Parliament is a "black spot in its history."
She alleged that MPs surrounded her, made objectionable comments, and Irani spoke to her while pointing a finger at her repeatedly.
"She could have been hurt in the incident. I strongly condemn such behaviour and Smriti Irani and the Prime Minister should apologise in Parliament," Kora said.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, attacking the speaker, said that the Parliament's rules were "only for the opposition."
"Union Minister Smriti Irani behaved indecently and abusively in Lok Sabha today! But will the speaker condemn it? Are rules only for the opposition?" he said on Twitter.
