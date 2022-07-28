'Don't Talk to Me': What Exactly Happened Between Sonia and Smriti in Parliament

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) repeated demands that Sonia Gandhi apologise over Adhir Ranjan's "Rashtrapatni" remark at the Monsoon Session on Thursday, 28 July, the Congress interim chief reportedly rebuffed Smriti Irani by saying, "Don't talk to me."

Gandhi was seen saying something to Irani, who was then heard asking, “How can you talk to me like this and that, she (Sonia Gandhi) is intimidating us,” The Indian Express reported quoting Congress sources.

Amid multiple versions that have surfaced since the alleged showdown that snowballed into a controversy, here's what leaders accross the political spectrum have said: