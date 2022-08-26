Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits: Congress Decries Move; Former Leaders Say 'Told You So'

The Congress said on Friday, 26 August, that it was "unfortunate" and "regrettable" that veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party when it was fighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on issues such as price rise and unemployment.

While addressing a press conference, Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the party was "saddened" by Azad's resignation after 52 years of service.

"It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when the entire organisation is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment," Maken said.