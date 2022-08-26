Cong Prez Dilemma & Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Exit: All Roads Lead to Gandhis

Just two days ahead of a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to decide the schedule for the election of the party’s next president, its most senior member (in terms of years put in as a member), Ghulam Nabi Azad, resigned on Friday from the organisation in which he spent over half a century. As someone who had held a range of posts – ranging from Youth Congress President, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Parliamentary Affairs and Health Minister, as well as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha – and been one of Sonia Gandhi’s principal and trusted political advisers, his departure is a huge loss for the party.

His letter of resignation squarely places the blame at Rahul Gandhi’s door – and the accusation that the latter had destroyed the consultative mechanism in the party reflects what has been said, offline, in party circles for a while.