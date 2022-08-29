‘Will Not Join BJP,’ Says Azad After Resignation; Launches Attack on Congress

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the party last week, said on Monday, 29 August, that he will not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it will not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad added that he would soon set up a new party in Jammu and Kashmir as the Assembly elections could be announced anytime.

He also launched an attack against his former political party and said that the Congress Working Committee, the party’s decision-making body, is “meaningless” today.