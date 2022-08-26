Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress: Tracing His Mounting Discontent From the Party

"The situation has become irretrievable," indicated veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his final shot to Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 26 August, as he announced his departure from the Congress after nearly 5 decades of association with the party.

The move by the 72-year-old politician who has served in various top positions, including a Union minister and the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, comes amid his prolonged differences with the party's central leadership and the Gandhi family.

Here is a look at the Ghulam Nabi Azad's growing discontent from the Congress' top leadership, right up to his resignation.