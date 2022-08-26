Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress: Why He Needs Several Lessons From Mufti Sayeed

Both Sayeed and Azad were Congressmen from the pre-Rajiv Gandhi era. Sayeed was an Indira Gandhi loyalist, Azad a Sanjay Gandhi one. Both won Lok Sabha elections outside their home state of Jammu and Kashmir - Sayeed on a Janata Dal ticket from Muzaffarnagar in 1989 and Azad from Washim in Maharashtra in 1980 and 1984, a safe Congress seat at that time.

Both had differences with Rajiv Gandhi, but in different ways.

Sayeed is said to have considered himself a far stronger votary of New Delhi's interests in Kashmir and opposed Rajiv Gandhi's alliance with Farooq Abdullah's National Conference.

Azad is said to have initially resented the importance given to Rajiv Gandhi when he was brought into politics following Sanjay Gandhi's death.

In some ways, Azad considered himself more a stronger defender of party interests than Rajiv Gandhi, a sentiment that has come up in a far more intense form against Rahul Gandhi over three decades later.