Gotabaya Rajapaksa Applies For US Green Card: Report

Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives last month and thereafter to Singapore. He entered Singapore on a medical visa and had it extended twice to remain there as much as possible.

As his visa could not be extended further, Rajapaksa and his wife left for Thailand and was assured he could remain there till he finalises his third destination.

At the same time, the Thai government had made it clear to Rajapaksa that he should not engage in political activities while staying in the country. However with his movements now restricted in Thailand, he will return to the country, the report said.