Gotabaya Rajapaksa Leaves Singapore After Social Visit Pass Expires

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Singapore, the city-state's immigration office stated on Thursday, 11 August. His social visit pass had expired, the office added.

Rajapaksa is expected to arrive in Thailand on Thursday and stay there temporarily. He fled Sri Lanka last month after a huge mob of angry protesters stormed his house on 9 July.

Undaunted by the suspensions on fuel distribution, huge groups of protesters had travelled from faraway places using a variety of means and gathered near his residence at Chatham Street in Colombo, demanding his immediate resignation.