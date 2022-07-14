Sri Lanka Crisis Live: Curfew Lifted After a Day of Protests, Prez Yet to Resign

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: The countrywide curfew in Sri Lanka, imposed by acting President Wickremesinghe to curb the anti-governmental demonstrations gripping Colombo on Wednesday, was lifted on Thursday, 14 July.

One protester has died and at least 84 were injured amid the protests, leading to police firing tear gas shells and water cannons. Demonstrators razed the walls of the PM's residence, and surrounded the Parliament in the crisis-ridden nation.

Earlier, in an emergency all-party meeting called by the Sri Lankan Parliament's speaker, leaders had asked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down and requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to take over as acting president instead.

Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and reportedly took shelter in the Maldives, has still not handed in his resignation.