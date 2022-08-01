ADVERTISEMENT
'No Home To Go To': Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe Amid Public Resistance
His statement comes weeks after protesters had set fire to his private residence on 9 July.
i
Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday, 31 July, said that there is no point in demanding that he “goes home” as he has no home to go to, reported Colombo Gazette.
He further added that some people have threatened to stage protests demanding that he go home, the report added.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
