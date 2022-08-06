Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis To Last Another Year: President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has claimed that the country's economic crisis would last for another year at least. Addressing a gathering at a two-day conference on 'Let's Reset Sri Lanka,' the president said that the administration had to think outside the box and improve sectors such as logistics and nuclear energy to revive the country from bankruptcy.

As per a report published by The Hindu, the president also told the parliament that Sri Lanka was in great danger and that hardships would persist for over a year. Reportedly, he also appealed to the Opposition parties to give him their support in ensuring the government is stable and able to function.