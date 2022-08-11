ADVERTISEMENT

Gotabaya Rajapaksa Leaves Singapore After Social Visit Pass Expires

The former Sri Lankan president is expected to arrive in Thailand on Thursday and stay there temporarily.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Leaves Singapore After Social Visit Pass Expires
i

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Singapore, the city-state's immigration office stated on Thursday, 11 August. His social visit pass had expired, the office added.

Rajapaksa is expected to arrive in Thailand on Thursday and stay there temporarily. He fled Sri Lanka last month after a huge mob of angry protesters stormed his house on 9 July.

Undaunted by the suspensions on fuel distribution, huge groups of protesters had travelled from faraway places using a variety of means and gathered near his residence at Chatham Street in Colombo, demanding his immediate resignation.

Rajapaksa resigned a few days later and had appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as the caretaker president, who was eventually chosen as the country's new president by the Sri Lankan Parliament.
Also Read

Sri Lanka News: Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Emails Resignation Letter to Speaker

Sri Lanka News: Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Emails Resignation Letter to Speaker
ADVERTISEMENT

In his resignation letter, Rajapaksa had said, "I served my motherland to the best of my ability and I will continue to do so in the future."

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence from British rule in 1948.

The main cause of the crisis is the shortage of foreign currency, which has led to a huge reduction in imports of essential items like petroleum, food, paper, sugar, lentils, medicines, and transportation equipment. You can read more about the other reasons here.

The crisis had been looming for quite a while but protests erupted in mid-March among motorists who had lined up for fuel.

(With inputs from AFP.)

Also Read

Who’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President Who Fled, Leaving Sri Lanka in a Mess?

Who’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President Who Fled, Leaving Sri Lanka in a Mess?
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×