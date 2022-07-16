'Took All Possible Steps': Former Sri Lanka Prez Rajapaksa in Resignation Letter

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the overthrown president of Sri Lanka who fled abroad earlier this week, has said that he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that has thrown the island nation into turmoil.

"It is my personal belief that I took all possible steps to address this crisis, including inviting parliamentarians to form an all-party or unity government," read the resignation letter, which was accepted by parliament on Friday, 15 July.

Sri Lanka's parliament met on Saturday, 16 July, to initiate the process of electing a new president, and during this meeting, Dhammika Dasanayake, the secretary general of Sri Lanka’s parliament, formally read out Rajapaksa’s resignation letter, something that had been kept private until now.