ED Arrests Two More Aides of Delhi Min Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.
(Photo Courtesy: Satyendar Jain/Twitter)
Initiating fresh action in the money laundering case registered against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, the ED arrested two businessmen, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, allegedly linked to him, officials said on Friday, July 1.
The two have been taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The federal probe agency had raided the two, alleged to be "business associates" of Jain, last month as part of this investigation.
Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the PMLA and is in judicial custody at present.
He is the minister without portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government. Earlier, Jain held health, power and few other charges.
It had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after the first round of raids conducted on June 6 against Satyendar Jain's family and others.
In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Satyendar Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.
In a statement issued then, the ED had said the provisional order attached "immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd., J J Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain."
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had defended his minister saying he was as a "hardcore honest and patriot" person who was being framed in a "false case" and hoped he will come out clean after the ED probe.
The probe found, the ED had alleged, that "during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route".
The money laundering case against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets (DA).
The Income Tax Department too had probed these transactions and had issued an order attaching "benami assets" allegedly linked to Jain.
