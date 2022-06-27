Court Extends Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's Custody by 2 Weeks

A special court on Monday, 27 June, extended the judicial custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain by two weeks in connection with a money laundering probe.

A plea to extend the minister's custody was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who is currently in the hospital, appeared for the case via video conference.

Earlier, Special Judge Geetanjli Goel had refused to accept the petition, arguing that neither Jain nor his counsel was present in court during the hearing, news agency PTI reported.