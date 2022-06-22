NDMC Member Moves Resolution to Declare Arvind Kejriwal’s Seat as 'Vacant'

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljit Chahal on Wednesday, 22 June, moved a resolution to declare the seat of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the civic body's council as "vacant," citing his absence from four consecutive meetings without permission.
The resolution was moved during the civic body's council meeting.
Kejriwal is a member of the NDMC by virtue of being the New Delhi MLA.
The resolution cited absence of Kejriwal from council meetings from December 2021 to March 2022.
According to Chahal, the issue will be discussed in the next council meeting.
