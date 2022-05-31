Constitution, Courts To Decide on Kashi, Mathura, BJP To Follow in Spirit: Nadda

Nadda added that the Prime Minister Modi-led government works on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas."

Commenting on the Uttarakhand government's decision to form a committee for formulating a Uniform Civil Code, Nadda said, "It is okay. They (Uttarakhand) are discussing it. As far as we are concerned, we have been saying that everyone must be treated equally. Our broad outline is justice to all, appeasement of none. This is our basic principle, we are working in accordance with it."

Nadda added that India's political culture had changed under the Modi government, which has brought in a responsive, responsible and proactive government.

"Seva, sushasan and garib kalyan (service, good governance, and welfare of poor)" is the soul of the Modi government, Nadda said.

The party also released a theme song titled 'Modi government architect of new India', highlighting Ram Temple's construction in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. It also offered a glimpse of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

BJP also launched a new module of the NaMo App to "take the youth through innovation and make them aware of the works done by the government for them".