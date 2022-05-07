'Encouraging Islamic Terrorism': BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams Vijayan Govt in Kerala

Additionally, according to the Indian Express, Nadda also accused the state government of "sponsoring violence and murders in the state."

"In a democratic manner and in (the spirit of) cooperative federalism, we will fight and bring the culprits to book. We will see that the law takes its own course," he asserted.

He also brought up what he claimed to be a spike in political murders in the state.

"In 2016, 55 political murders took place. Twelve took place in Kannur district which is the Chief Minister's home district. There is a drastic increase in the violence and murder and organised murder in the state. (As many as) 1,019 murders have taken place in Kerala in the last three years. This state under the Left Democratic Front is full of lawlessness and corruption," Nadda said, as repored by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI and Indian Express)