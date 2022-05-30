'Kashi, Mathura Waking Up After Ayodhya's Ram Temple': Yogi Adityanath

"With people's help and by dint of our hard work during COVID, we got better results in the Assembly polls. In the 2024 general elections, under the leadership of PM Modi, we have to march ahead with the target of winning 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

He also congratulated PM Modi for completing eight years as prime minister, adding that with the 2024 roadmap, the BJP would succeed in achieving its target.

Adityanath said that UP's perception had changed after 2017, and the state was leading in over four dozen schemes.