Court To Pronounce Order on Maintainability of Fresh Gyanvapi Masjid Suit Today
A district court is already hearing a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women.
A fast track court is slated to pronounce order on the maintainability of a fresh suit seeking permission to worship deities that are claimed to have found in the Gyanvapi Masjid at 4 pm on Monday, 30 May. The matter was sent to a fast track court on 25 May.
The matter was heard by Civil Judge Senior Division Mahendra Pandey earlier on Monday afternoon, amid increased security, reported LiveLaw.
Advocate Shivam Gaur had appeared for the Plaintiffs, and Advocate A Raise had appeared for the Anjuman Masjid Committee who are the defendants in the case.
WHAT HAVE THE PLAINTIFFS SOUGHT?
Plaintiff Kiran Singh has sought an ad interim injunction against the masjid committee, asking that they should not prevent the entry of Hindu devotees for purposes of performing religious activities at the spot in the masjid where a ‘shivling’ is indicated to have been found.
The plaintiffs have reportedly, cited urgency, and sought an exemption from the civil procedure rule that mandates 60 days’ notice to be given to the state government.
MEANWHILE...
A district court in Varanasi is already hearing the masjid committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking that they be allowed to carry out year-round access to carry out Hindu rituals at the mosque complex.
The suit has been challenged on the grounds that The Places of Worship Act (1991) expressly bars conversion of any place of worship into anything different from the religious character of the place as it was on 15 August 1947 (with the exception of the Ayodhya dispute).
This came after Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, ordered that a "senior and experienced" district judge may decide on the maintainability of the petition (under Order 7, Rule 11 of the CPC).
The top court had also subsumed a lower court's order which could have led to a bar on entry of Muslim devotees and said that namaz may continue to be offered in the mosque with the district magistrate securing the spot where the alleged shivling is indicated to have been found.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.