Court To Pronounce Order on Maintainability of Fresh Gyanvapi Masjid Suit Today

A district court in Varanasi is already hearing the masjid committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking that they be allowed to carry out year-round access to carry out Hindu rituals at the mosque complex.

The suit has been challenged on the grounds that The Places of Worship Act (1991) expressly bars conversion of any place of worship into anything different from the religious character of the place as it was on 15 August 1947 (with the exception of the Ayodhya dispute).



This came after Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, ordered that a "senior and experienced" district judge may decide on the maintainability of the petition (under Order 7, Rule 11 of the CPC).

The top court had also subsumed a lower court's order which could have led to a bar on entry of Muslim devotees and said that namaz may continue to be offered in the mosque with the district magistrate securing the spot where the alleged shivling is indicated to have been found.

