'Change Name of Ahmedabad to Adanibad': KTR On Hyderabad Name Change

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao, on Sunday, 3 July, took a dig at the BJP over his recent remarks on changing Hyderabad's name to Bhagyanagar.

"Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first?" the minister asked in his tweet.

He was responding to a report by ANI which quoted BJP leader and former chief mister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das saying Hyderabad’s name will be changed to “Bhagyanagar” if his party comes to power.