Yogi Not Against Renaming Hyderabad To Baghyanagar, Owaisi Reacts

Campaigning at a rally for the upcoming Hyderabad Municipal Elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath said on Saturday, 28 November, that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the state, they will rename Hyderabad as Baghyanagar.



News agency, ANI reported, "Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said - why not? I told them we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after Bharatiya Janata Party came into power. Why can't Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?" said Adityanath at an election meeting in Lal Darwaza as the crowd cheered for him.

