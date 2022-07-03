Smriti Irani Hits Out at KCR for Not Receiving PM Modi at Hyderabad Airport

Smriti Irani on Saturday, 2 July saw “insult to the institution” after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) chose not to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Hyderabad
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday, 2 July, said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) decision to not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport – as he arrived in Hyderabad for the BJP’s national executive meeting – was an “insult to the institution.”
Calling KCR a dictator, Irani said that he “violated not only constitutional but cultural traditions” as well, NDTV reported.
He had also dared the BJP to topple his government in Telangana. "I am waiting for that. I will become free and then will topple your government in the Centre," he added.
Irani, using the “dynasty politics” argument hit back at the KCR family and said, “Politics can be a circus for the KCR family, for us it is the medium of national policy... Telangana is doing dynastic politics today. India will never follow this."
"One who hurts the dignity of the constitution is a dictator. Today, KCR is a dictator," Irani added.
Modi arrived in the state capital on Friday for the BJP’s two-day national meet, but the TRS president did not reportedly receive him at the airport.
While the city is decked out in saffron posters and hoardings to welcome the entourage, the ruling party, TRS organised their own rally in support of the Opposition's Presidential Yashwant Sinha. The CM also received Sinha at the airport.
(With inputs from NDTV)
