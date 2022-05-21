Telangana Minister Asks Indian Diaspora in UK ‘To Promote Progress..’

In an address to India and UK-based industrialists in London, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao urged the Indian diaspora to promote India's progress. Rao spoke at a meeting held by the UK Consul General Office at the Nehru Centre in London.

The young population of the country is India's biggest asset, he said, adding that revolutionary policies and government reforms were going to be crucial for India to compete with the rest of the world.

An investment-friendly environment would appeal to global firms and in turn enhance international relations, he said.