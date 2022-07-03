BJP's Executive Meet: PM Modi Doesn't Mention KCR or TRS in Hyderabad Speech
PM Modi reportedly referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar during the national executive committee meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 3 July, said that the people of Telangana have been 'growingly trusting' his government at the Centre since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, speaking at the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meet in Hyderabad. However, in a tactical move, he made no mention of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) or Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
On 2 July, KCR had demanded that the PM answers his questions on matters including price rise, fall of rupee value, and mandatory coal imports.
"In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine government of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana people are paving way for BJP's double-engine government. BJP is not only making projects of innovation and technology but also providing resources to poor brothers and sisters. We're putting continuous efforts into welfare of Telangana's farmers... In the last 8 years, the length of National Highways in Telangana has increased twice."PM Narendra Modi in Hyderabad
"Recently a report showed that women's share in depositing money in banks has increased. It's even better in rural areas. Survey says that women's participation in having economic assets on their names has risen. It became possible as we connected them to banking system," he added.
Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of BJP and India will become a "Vishwa Guru" (world guru).
'Hyderabad Is Bhagyanagar': BJP
Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, meanwhile, said that after offering prayers to goddess Bhagyalakshmi, BJP leaders have "vowed that they will bring the party to power in Telangana."
Modi reportedly referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar during his address in the national executive committee meeting that comes to a conclusion in Hyderabad on Sunday.
"PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar which is a significance for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's BJP's responsibility to carry it further."Ravishankar Prasad, former Law minister, in a press conference
