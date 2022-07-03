BJP's Executive Meet: PM Modi Doesn't Mention KCR or TRS in Hyderabad Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 3 July, said that the people of Telangana have been 'growingly trusting' his government at the Centre since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, speaking at the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meet in Hyderabad. However, in a tactical move, he made no mention of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) or Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

On 2 July, KCR had demanded that the PM answers his questions on matters including price rise, fall of rupee value, and mandatory coal imports.