BJP's Executive Meet: PM Modi Doesn't Mention KCR or TRS in Hyderabad Speech

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BJP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 3 July, said that 'double-engine government' has led to increasing trust in people, speaking at the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meet in Hyderabad. However, in a tactical move, he made no mention of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) or Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
On 2 July, KCR had demanded that the PM answers his questions on matters including price rise, fall of rupee value, and mandatory coal imports.
"Recently a report showed that women's share in depositing money in banks has increased. It's even better in rural areas. Survey says that women's participation in having economic assets on their names has risen. It became possible as we connected them to banking system," he added.
Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of BJP and India will become a "Vishwa Guru" (world guru).
Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, meanwhile, said that after offering prayers to goddess Bhagyalakshmi, BJP leaders have "vowed that they will bring the party to power in Telangana."
Modi reportedly referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar during his address in the national executive committee meeting that comes to a conclusion in Hyderabad on Sunday.
