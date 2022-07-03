BJP's Executive Meet: PM Modi Doesn't Mention KCR or TRS in Hyderabad Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 3 July, said that 'double-engine government' has led to increasing trust in people, speaking at the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meet in Hyderabad. However, in a tactical move, he made no mention of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) or Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

On 2 July, KCR had demanded that the PM answers his questions on matters including price rise, fall of rupee value, and mandatory coal imports.