Vijayvargiya Says 'Will Prioritise Agniveers for BJP Office Security', Stirs Row

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the press conference in Indore.
(Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)
As ongoing protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme has gripped the nation, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, stirred controversy on Sunday, 19 June, by saying that he would prioritise hiring Agniveer soldiers as security personnel for the party office.
Addressing a press conference, the leader said, "Under the Agnipath scheme, the youth would develop qualities like discipline and obedience, which would benefit them in their lives even after the completion of the service period."
The comment has received heavy backlash from the Opposition. While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal expressed anger over the disrespect of the youth and the army, Congress leaders accused Vijayvargiya of insulting soldiers.
The Centre, on Tuesday, introduced Agnipath – a short-term Defence employment scheme through which soldiers will be selected in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force on a contractual basis for four years. The jawans recruited under the aforementioned scheme would be called 'Agniveers'.
The senior BJP leader also criticised the Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar by Congress, for protesting against the scheme "for the sake of protest", saying that the implementation of Agnipath was not a political decision.
He accused Congress of wanting to throw the nation into a fire of discontent, adding that the party is only concerned about power.
Posting a video clip of Vijayvargiya making the remarks, BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi attacked the party leader.
''Our great army's heroic tales cannot be expressed in mere words and its valour echoes in the entire world," Gandhi wrote.
"Indian Army is a means to serve mother India, not just a job," he added.
"Agniveer will become a watchman outside the BJP office. Mr Modi, this was the mentality we were afraid of - shameless government," the Madhya Congress took to Twitter to say that the BJP leader was "secretary insulting soldiers".
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also expressed his displeasure over the remark on his Twitter handle, saying, "Now we know what the BJP really meant when they launched the campaign in 2019, ‘Main Bhi Chowkidaar'..."
Ramesh further hit out at the ruling party, adding that they first announce a measure and then huddle to resolve the problems that arise out of the same.
"Ambani and Adani's Chowkidar now wants to make the youth of the entire country Chowkidars!" Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal tweeted.
"Do not disrespect the youth and army personnel of the country," wrote AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, attacking BJP leader Vijayvargiya's remarks.
"The youth of our country work hard day and night to pass the physical exam, qualify the test, because they want to serve the country their entire life by going to the army, not because they want to be a guard outside the BJP office," he added.
Issuing a clarification later, the BJP leader alleged Congress or the "toolkit gang" of misconstruing his comments. He said that the party was distorting his remarks to insult "karmveer".
India is aware of the toolkit gang's conspiracies, he continued.
Vijayvargiya went on to clarify that what he meant was that the soldiers' excellence will be utilised wherever they go, whichever field they are in after completing their tenure.
