Vijayvargiya Says 'Will Prioritise Agniveers for BJP Office Security', Stirs Row

As ongoing protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme has gripped the nation, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, stirred controversy on Sunday, 19 June, by saying that he would prioritise hiring Agniveer soldiers as security personnel for the party office.

Addressing a press conference, the leader said, "Under the Agnipath scheme, the youth would develop qualities like discipline and obedience, which would benefit them in their lives even after the completion of the service period."