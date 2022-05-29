'BJP Will Make Your Children Goons, Rapists': Delhi CM Kejriwal In Haryana

Further, taking a dig at the governance of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he asked who comes to see schools run under Khattar's government.

"Despite being a simple man who doesn't know much about politics, I have managed to improve schools in Delhi. This year, the schools have obtained 99.7 percent results. The former first lady of US, Melania Trump had come to visit our government school. Who has come to see Khattar government's school," he said, adding that he would transform and improve schools in Haryana if voted to power.

AAP had recently witnessed a massive victory in the Punjab Assembly polls.