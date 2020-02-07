Vijayvargiya, BJP Leaders Detained Before Pro-CAA Rally in Kolkata
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and two other party leaders were on Friday, 7 February, stopped by police in Kolkata from taking out a pro-CAA rally here and were taken into preventive custody.
Police said the rally, scheduled to start at 2 PM, was being held without permission, but the saffron party asserted that it has informed the authorities about it.
The Mamata Banerjee government has started an "autocratic" rule in West Bengal but the BJP cannot be intimidated, Vijayvargiya said.
Vijayvargiya said they did not resist being taken to the city police headquarters "as we believe in democratic protest."
BJP sources, however, said they had given prior intimation to police for the rally from Tollygunje phari to Hazra Crossing.
Vijayvargiya later tweeted a video recorded inside a police station.
“Today in kolkata #CAA I had a rally in support of. Police me and mr @MukulR_Official G is arrested and taken to Lal Bazar Police Headquarters. What is the crime that we were arrested for rallying in support of a law passed in Parliament ?”
"We have been kept in a Kolkata Police lock-up for taking part in a pro-CAA rally. Mukul Roy is with me. This is a historic lock-up in Kolkata in which freedom fighters like Shri Jatin Das and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were," the senior BJP leader said in the video.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been the latest political flashpoint in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is among the most vocal critics of the saffron party, opposing it tooth and nail while the BJP is keen on implementing it in the state.
On the National Population Register, the TMC has claimed that the BJP is trying to "fool and cheat" the people of the country as the NPR is the "first step towards NRC".
