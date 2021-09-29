'Out of Gutter, Into Drain': Vijayvargiya on Kanhaiya’s Entry Into Congress

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar who was till now with the Communist Party of India (CPI), and Jignesh Mevani, who is an Independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam, joined the Congress on Tuesday, 28 September, in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to the new addition in the Congress’ arsenal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “If someone comes out of the gutter and falls into the drain, then I can only sympathise with him."

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders welcomed the young duo.