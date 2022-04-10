SC Says It Will Hear Electoral Bonds Case Soon – Why is it Under Challenge?

Money Bills are a special form of legislation, which basically only need approval of the Lok Sabha. If the Rajya Sabha suggests any amendments to these laws, the Lok Sabha is not bound to consider them and their version can be pushed through despite any protests by the Upper House of Parliament.

Finance Acts are generally quintessential Money Bills because they are supposed to deal with the budget and taxation. According to Article 110 of the Constitution, Money Bills are laws which only contain provisions dealing with taxes, regulation of government finances, and matters relating to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The key amendments relating to the electoral bond scheme do not fall within this constitutional definition of Money Bills – how can amendments to the Companies Act on disclosure satisfy the test of Article 110, for instance? – and yet were enacted via a Money Bill: the Finance Act 2017.

This was not just a procedural mistake, but an illegality, which means the court can look into it, and invalidate the Speaker’s decision to certify these elements of the Finance Act 2017 as a Money Bill.